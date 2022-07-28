Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat and humidity

Only a few isolated storms this afternoon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big heat and humidity return. Today’s Heat Index will hang around 105° this afternoon.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory goes into effect Noon-8pm for counties along and east of I-95 for heat index values 103-107°. Stay cool and hydrated! Partly sunny, hot and humid with only a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: HUMID. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely in the late afternoon and evening. Strong gusty winds and downpours possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower and storm possible, especially southern VA. Looking like a pretty good day for most of us! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%, higher in southern Va.)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny . Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

