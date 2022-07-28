Richmond under building blitz, causing some growing pains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Manchester to downtown, and over in Scott’s Addition, the sounds of construction fill the air.

Cranes are hoisted high atop neighborhoods and are transforming in a variety of ways.

“There’s so much development happening here so rapidly and that kind of frightens us as well,” said David Gott, Legend Brewing Company vice president.

At Legend Brewing Company, just south of the James River, David Gott is concerned about a proposed development. He says a developer wants to build two towers - one 13 stories tall and the other 17 stories tall, which would be right in front of his business.

The restaurant and brewery is known for its scenic views of the city’s skyline. Gott says, if built, the towers would block about 75% of his view.

“We’re not pleased with the way this has come out. We would like to see the plan modified with a little more respect not just for us, it’s the whole community,” said Gott.

The brewery owner also says they hope to talk to the developer again to learn more about the project and make his case to save the view.

In Scott’s Addition, The Park at RVA is coming along. The 55,000-square-foot entertainment venue is set to open this fall.

“We want to offer great food. We want to offer great drinks. We want to offer great games and what could that be,” said Orcun Turkay, The Park at RVA VP of Operations, Managing Partner.

Marketed as an indoor wonderland, the space will have a duckpin bowling alley, an 18-hole miniature golf course, bars, a food hall and an auditorium.

Developers there are hopeful their investment will bring even more development to this part of the city.

“I think this is going to be a neighborhood in the next couple of years where ... we’ll see a lot of traffic,” said Turkay.

Venture Richmond says it’s tracking more than 75 projects, mainly by downtown, with an investment of $3.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.