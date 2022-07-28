Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Police K-9 killed in line of duty by armed fugitive, authorities say

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive,...
A Massachusetts State Police K-9 named Frankie was killed while apprehending a fugitive, according to authorities.(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts police K-9 was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, K-9 Frankie was shot and killed during an attempt to apprehend a wanted fugitive barricaded inside a home.

According to WGGB, authorities said 38-year-old Matthew Mack, was the fugitive involved in the situation and shot in Frankie’s direction multiple times, striking the animal.

Troopers said the K-9 was evacuated from the scene and taken by ambulance to the Wachusett Animal Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Massachusetts State Police said Frankie was just days before his 11th birthday and will be given full honors.

Troopers said Frankie would be remembered for his hard work and bravery after being the first Massachusetts State Police K-9 to be killed in the line of duty.

According to troopers, the barricade incident ended with the fugitive dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted on felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and...
Police: Man ‘either’ struck or dragged woman pregnant with his child, resulting in baby’s death
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or...
Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest