News to Know for July 28: Rent relief problems; Monkeypox vaccines; “Distraction scams”

Tenants Seeing Major Delays

As millions of Americans struggle to keep up with increased rent and mortgage payments, people in the Commonwealth are facing the threat of eviction because of Virginia’s Rent Relief Program.

The program was created during the pandemic to help people stay in their homes, but it stopped taking new applications in May.

However, some people who applied months before the deadline still have not heard back.

Richmond’s vacancy rate for rental housing is at one point one percent, and there are close to no alternatives for those faced with eviction.

U.S. Attempts Russian Release of Griner & Whelan

The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia to bring Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not go into details about that proposal, but sources say the U-S wants to trade a convicted Russian arms dealer for the American citizens.

Beware Of The “Distraction Scam”

Chesterfield Police want you to be on the lookout for two people they say were involved in a “distraction scam.”

The scam involves one or a few suspects approaching the victim attempting to “help” them with something, then stealing the victims’ wallet or purse once they’re distracted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

More Than 100 Vaccinated For Monkeypox In Richmond

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 75 total cases of monkeypox in the Commonwealth, two of which are in Central Virginia.

One week after receiving the Monkeypox vaccine, the Richmond-Henrico Health District says its already vaccinated over 100 people.

Health officials say the district is now down to just a little over 200 vaccines.

Due to low supply, they’re only vaccinating those at the highest risk. That includes people who know they have the virus or who are immunocompromised.

Stay Cool & Hydrated!

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the heat index hangs around 105° this afternoon.

We will see partly sunny skies with a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

