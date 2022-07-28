Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a shooting along Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.

At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
The #RVASweeps16 Bracket
Vote to name Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper
60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia
Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia