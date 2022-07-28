Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a shooting along Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.

At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

