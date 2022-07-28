Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead following a shooting along Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.
Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.
At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
