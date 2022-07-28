Gov. Youngkin announces hardscape manufacturer to invest $55.6M in Hanover County

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that manufacturer Unilock plans to invest millions into building a new campus in Hanover County.

The company will use $55.6 million to build four new production facilities at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell - creating 50 new jobs.

In a news release, the Governor’s office said this investment would help meet increased demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets.

“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”

Unilock is a manufacturer of paving stones and retaining walls.

