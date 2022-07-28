Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a “distraction scam.”(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a “distraction scam.”

Police said on Facebook that over the past month, it has been reported to them as “one or a few suspects approaching the victim, attempting to “help” them with something (something on their clothes, something wrong with their car, etc.), and stealing the victims’ wallets/purses while they are distracted.”

The post said the scammers tend to target the older population and remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

As the number of monkeypox cases continues to grow around Virginia, the Richmond-Henrico Health...
Over 100 vaccinated in Richmond-Henrico Health District so far for Monkeypox
At the end of last school year, the Petersburg made the decision to move all rising 6th graders...
Renovations underway for Blandford Learning Academy to alleviate overcrowding
60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman (804) 646-3915 or...
Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue