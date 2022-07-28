Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a “distraction scam.”

Police said on Facebook that over the past month, it has been reported to them as “one or a few suspects approaching the victim, attempting to “help” them with something (something on their clothes, something wrong with their car, etc.), and stealing the victims’ wallets/purses while they are distracted.”

The post said the scammers tend to target the older population and remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251.

