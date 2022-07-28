Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Chesterfield leaders to present $540M bond referendum proposal

Voters will have the final say in this November’s election.
Leaders in Chesterfield County will make their case for why residents should vote ‘yes’ on approving $540 million in bonds for projects around the county.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County will make their case for why residents should vote ‘yes’ on approving $540 million in bonds for projects around the county.

Every eight to ten years, the county aims to borrow another huge sum of money to upkeep or build brand new facilities such as schools, libraries, parks, and police and fire stations.

This work is all financed through bonds - which can be paid back at the lowest interest rates.

Here’s a breakdown of where that money would go:

  • $375 million for schools
  • $47 million for libraries
  • $38 million for parks and recreation
  • $81 million for public safety.

Voters will have the final say in the November election.

However, the Board of Supervisors will present the information during a meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn...
News to Know for July 27: Richmond double shooting; Youngkin’s approval rating; Interest rate increase
Officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. on July 27.
Man killed in shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
More people around the commonwealth are facing the threat of eviction because of Virginia's...
News to Know for July 28: Rent relief problems; Monkeypox vaccines; “Distraction scams”
Chesterfield Police search for 2 suspected of being involved in 'distraction scam'
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Tenants face eviction, major delays with Virginia Rent Relief Program
Tenants face eviction, major delays with Virginia Rent Relief Program