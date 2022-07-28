Chesterfield leaders to present $540M bond referendum proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Leaders in Chesterfield County will make their case for why residents should vote ‘yes’ on approving $540 million in bonds for projects around the county.

Every eight to ten years, the county aims to borrow another huge sum of money to upkeep or build brand new facilities such as schools, libraries, parks, and police and fire stations.

This work is all financed through bonds - which can be paid back at the lowest interest rates.

Here’s a breakdown of where that money would go:

$375 million for schools

$47 million for libraries

$38 million for parks and recreation

$81 million for public safety.

Voters will have the final say in the November election.

However, the Board of Supervisors will present the information during a meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.

