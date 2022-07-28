Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a church. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case where a dog was found in poor health at a church.

Arizona’s Family reports officers found the dog at a church in the north Phoenix area with a muzzle and its front legs duct-taped.

Officials said they weren’t immediately sure if the dog was a stray or had an owner.

Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent one of its investigators to the scene.

A spokesperson for the organization said the animal was a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix that was found in distress.

Authorities said the dog was taken to the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate care. She was dehydrated and had an elevated temperature.

According to officials, the dog’s prognosis was considered guarded.

The organization reports investigators are called to more than 6,600 animal cruelty calls yearly.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a...
Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of being involved in ‘distraction scam’
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination