Wednesday Forecast: HUMID with some morning showers, then scattered PM storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chances continue. With a weak frontal boundary nearby, rain chances plus high humidity stick around

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a few morning showers. A few showers and storms again possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60% overall, dipping to 40% this afternoon)

Thursday: Partly sunny very hot and humid. A heat advisory is likely. Isolated shower or storm likely. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower and storm possible, especially southern VA. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered PM Storms. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.