Vote to name Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The competition is fierce, but only two names will be able to sweep their way to the finals, with one coming out on top as the new name for Richmond’s bike lane sweeper.
Richmond’s Department of Public Works acquired a new bike lane sweeper and is now asking for your help to name it.
Venture Richmond crowdsourced 16 names for the #RVASweeps16 bracket.
Some potential names include LeBroom James, The Grim Sweeper, Sweep Caroline and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Broom.
You can vote for your favorite by clicking on the Twitter poll below. The winners will be announced Friday, with the next round starting then.
