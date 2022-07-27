Vote to name Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The competition is fierce, but only two names will be able to sweep their way to the finals, with one coming out on top as the new name for Richmond’s bike lane sweeper.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works acquired a new bike lane sweeper and is now asking for your help to name it.

Venture Richmond crowdsourced 16 names for the #RVASweeps16 bracket.

Some potential names include LeBroom James, The Grim Sweeper, Sweep Caroline and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Broom.

You can vote for your favorite by clicking on the Twitter poll below. The winners will be announced Friday, with the next round starting then.

It's time to vote! The @CityRichmondVA @DPW_RichmondVA just acquired a new bike lane sweeper, and it needs a name. We’ve crowd sourced your ideas for the #RVASweep16 bracket. Vote for your favorites in the thread below. Winners announced and next round starts this Friday! pic.twitter.com/C6MmlnLqHG — Venture Richmond (@VentureRVA) July 27, 2022

