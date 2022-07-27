Healthcare Pros
Vote to name Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper

The #RVASweeps16 Bracket
The #RVASweeps16 Bracket(Venture Richmond)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The competition is fierce, but only two names will be able to sweep their way to the finals, with one coming out on top as the new name for Richmond’s bike lane sweeper.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works acquired a new bike lane sweeper and is now asking for your help to name it.

Venture Richmond crowdsourced 16 names for the #RVASweeps16 bracket.

Some potential names include LeBroom James, The Grim Sweeper, Sweep Caroline and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Broom.

You can vote for your favorite by clicking on the Twitter poll below. The winners will be announced Friday, with the next round starting then.

