‘Visit Louisa’ tourism app launches

The app offers interactive maps that display different attractions and locations to check out.
By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to explore the many fun activities Louisa County has to offer, the new “Visit Louisa” mobile app recently made that easier.

The app offers interactive maps that display different attractions and locations to check out. This new tool was designed by the Louisa County Department of Parks and Recreation and Tourism along with Visit Widget.

Visit Louisa has a breakdown of different categories including — but not limited to — wineries, tours and trails, shopping, breweries, golf, and cideries.

For those interested in visiting Louisa, you can plan your entire trip using the app. You can also share these plans with friends through social media.

“Louisa is full of gems” Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams said in a news release. “This new app helps shed light on area businesses and events that make great day trips for residents of neighboring counties or add to the experiences of our weekend long visitors.”

Residents of Louisa are also encouraged to use the app in order to get the latest updates on unique experiences popping up around the county.

