Suspected lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS are suspecting a lightning strike is the cause of a Chesterfield house fire.

On Tuesday, July 26 fire crews were called to the 4900 block of Brickhaven Drive in Chesterfield for a house fire. The fire destroyed much of the house’s roof and attic.

The first fire unit arrived right after 7 p.m. and got the fire under control by 7:28 p.m.

The occupants were not home when the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, they will likely be displaced.

