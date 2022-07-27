Healthcare Pros
Suspected lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire

The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS are suspecting a lightning strike is the cause of a Chesterfield house fire.

On Tuesday, July 26 fire crews were called to the 4900 block of Brickhaven Drive in Chesterfield for a house fire. The fire destroyed much of the house’s roof and attic.

The first fire unit arrived right after 7 p.m. and got the fire under control by 7:28 p.m.

The occupants were not home when the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, they will likely be displaced.

