Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

State panel takes closer look at juvenile detention centers

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A state panel is considering the future of Virginia’s juvenile detention centers, as the number of young people in the system continues to decline.

On Tuesday, members met in the Roanoke Valley and toured the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The question Sen. Dave Marsden (D-Fairfax Co.) posed to the advisory panel wasn’t “Are Virginia’s juvenile detention centers meeting the challenge?”

“Our juvenile detention facilities in Virginia are first-rate,” Marsden told members of the advisory group evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of Virginia’s juvenile detention centers.

But, in the face of declining numbers, are state and local dollars being spent wisely to deliver the best results?

A recent study found there are 70% fewer young people in Virginia’s juvenile justice system than a decade ago.

“There’s one detention home in Virginia that has five children and a budget of $4 million,” Marsden said in an interview. “I think we can start looking at deciding where these state dollars go. The state has invested over half of the cost of what goes on in these facilities. And I think we need to look at how that money is being spent.”

The meeting at the Vinton Public Library, included a presentation from Straight Street on its residential program ‘The Lampstand’ for survivors of sexual exploitation.

And following the meeting, members toured the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center at Coyner Springs.

Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) is a member of the Virginia Commission on Youth and attended the advisory group meeting.

“We’re having a collaborative discussion today to make sure it’s done wisely, because distance still matters,” Suetterlein told WDBJ7 in an interview. “It’s important that folks be close to families, because the goal is to have these folks who are in trouble in their youth to get on a different path so they can be productive members of society.”

The discussion could lead toward consolidation of some of Virginia’s 24 juvenile detention centers, but the process is just beginning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

Britton Wilson, of the United States, wins in a heat during the women's 400-meter hurdles run...
Henrico student helps Team USA win 2022 World Track and Field Championships
The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will...
VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office
A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn...
News to Know for July 27: Richmond double shooting; Youngkin’s approval rating; Interest rate increase
Fed expected to hike interest rate Wednesday
Fed expected to hike interest rate Wednesday
2 men injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
2 men injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting