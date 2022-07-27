Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Sen. Warner discusses CHIPS+

Mark Warner
Mark Warner
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is urging the House to pass the CHIPS+ legislation, which aims to increase production of semiconductors in the country.

Sen. Warner is one of the original authors of the bill, which passed the Senate 64-33 Wednesday, July 27.

The legislation was created to help alleviate the chip shortage, create competition with China, and increase research & development.

“That’s important in terms of national security, as I think I’ve laid out, it’s important in terms of American jobs,” the senator from Virginia said. “Each one of these chip manufacturing facilities will create 1,000s of jobs.”

Production of semiconductors in the U.S. had gone down in recent years, in part due to supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

The #RVASweeps16 Bracket
Vote to name Richmond’s new bike lane sweeper
During Tuesday night’s Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting, county leaders revealed they’re...
Henrico Schools seek $5 million to upgrade school security
60% of VEC website login attempts fail | Fraud-riddled agency still ranks among slowest in nation
Changes to the City of Richmond’s noise ordinance have been stalled for now.
Changes to Richmond’s noise ordinance stalled until September
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA Health researchers discover new cancer gene