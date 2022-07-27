Richmond faith leaders, community partners join up to prevent violent crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As violent crimes continue to happen in the city of Richmond, a group of faith leaders and community partners are looking to build a relationship with neighbors to prevent those crimes from happening.

Tuesday night, close to a dozen people gathered inside the Richmond Police Academy to relaunch this program with assistance from the Richmond Police Department.

“When we can hear them, when we can be in a relationship with their family, we can pray for them. We can start to understand the dynamics in their families, and as things go wrong, we can catch them before it happened,” Jo White, with the Richmond Guardian Angels, said.

White believes restoring this relationship can help catch red flags of violence in the community and prevent tragedies, much like what could have happened the weekend of July 4.

“There were flags. There were probably little flags somewhere, but somebody took that flag, and somebody raised that flag so high that the police went running,” White said.

White has been part of this effort since 2009 and is looking to rebuild that bridge after COVID-19 halted progress and meetings for the last two years.

She also said the group had lost members after a change in leadership for the Richmond Police Department.

“A lot of times, we had a change,” White said. “We had a police chief, we had this thing that we were going to do, and then that police chief left. Then another police chief came on; we had to scratch all of that and start again.”

This time around, White said the group is making its structure on providing assistance to the community and lending an ear.

The partnership aims to create five teams to reach out to city residents and provide those resources.

This includes a connection team to go door-to-door, give community members a packet of resources, and collect information like names and phone numbers. That information would then be passed on to the relationship builders, who would check in with those community members every so often to build a relationship and see if everything was alright.

If people share things, a resource team will be called to connect those looking for help with the needed resources.

White said if the community wants to see this partnership succeed, they’ll need a lot more people.

“If we want to turn this city around and we want to work together with the police department, we need everybody,” White said. “We need hands-on for this one.”

If you’re interested in joining the organization, the group will meet again next month. For more information, you can email officer Kimberly Cheatham at Kimberly.Cheatham@rva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.