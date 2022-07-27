News to Know for July 27: Richmond double shooting; Youngkin’s approval rating; Interest rate increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

2 Men Shot At Richmond Apartment Complex

Richmond Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left two men injured Tuesday night.

Police responded to the apartment complex on Clarkson Road around 8:30 last night.

When police arrived, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While our crews on the scene worked to get more information, a car carrying a second victim appeared. That man was shot in the neck, but he’s expected to be ok.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

All Eyes On The Economy

All eyes are on the economy, as the country braces for another interest rate hike, by the end of Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point today.

It would be the second hike in a row of that size as the Central Bank works to combat soaring inflation.

Overall, the Fed has raised interest rates three times this year - and more hikes are expected in the coming months.

Fed officials still believe they can avoid a recession - and help to calm the economy.

Henrico Wants $12M For School Security Upgrades

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas - Henrico school leaders are looking for millions of dollars for security upgrades.

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas - Henrico school leaders are looking for millions of dollars to help make security upgrades.

First, the district would have to increase the amount of school resource officers. The district has requested 10 additional officers to be placed in schools.

Millions of dollars would also go towards other security features like updating their camera system and adding a new software program.

A spokesperson with the school district says they are working with police and the county manager to see how violence is affecting youth in Henrico. Their suggestions could later be included in this resolution.

A public hearing over these plans is scheduled to take place on Aug. 9.

How’s Gov. Youngkin Doing?

A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office.

A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office.

The poll shows that 49% of Virginians approve, while 38% disapprove.

The poll also found that 70% of Virginians are happy to see the state’s grocery tax go away, but 58% wish the state’s gas tax could be suspended.

An overwhelming 79% support efforts to fund Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

Humid With Some Morning Showers

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with heat and humidity. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.