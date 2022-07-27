Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday

Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.
Several colleges in Alabama have cleared their campuses after receiving bomb threats Wednesday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies from one end of the state to the other are now investigation a rash of bomb threats aimed at college campus in Alabama.

These include Auburn University’s main campus, as well as Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery. Several other college campuses in north, central and south Alabama have also been targeted, but many have already been cleared after investigations.

Auburn and Trenholm State are among 13 colleges in the state that have been threatened so far.

Auburn University issued a campus alert indicating a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building, but police have since given an all clear. Trenholm State ordered the closure of its Air Base Campus after getting a bomb threat.

In south Alabama’s Wiregrass, WTVY reported on some of the first publicly announced evacuations, including at Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace campuses in Opp and Andalusia, and Wallace Community Colleges.

In the Mobile area, the University of South Alabama confirmed to WALA Fox 10 that it evacuated its Health Sciences building after a bomb threat. In Evergreen, Reid State Community College was also affected.

In the Birmingham area, officials confirmed to WBRC Fox 6 that Shelton State and Jeff State Jefferson Campus were targeted.

In the Huntsville area, WAFF 48 reported the University of Alabama Huntsville’s evacuation of at least three of its buildings, as well as Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has not yet responded to requests for comment but indicated Wednesday afternoon that it was preparing a statement.

Ebony Horton, a spokesperson for the Alabama Community College System, or ACCS, issued this statement:

Investigations are underway but no motive or suspects have been identified.

Affected colleges include:

  • University of South Alabama -  Mobile
  • University of Alabama Huntsville - Huntsville
  • Enterprise State - Enterprise
  • Lurleen B. Wallace – Andalusia
  • Lurleen B. Wallace - Opp
  • Wallace Community College - Dothan
  • Auburn University - Auburn
  • Trenholm State - Montgomery
  • Shelton State - Tuscaloosa
  • Jefferson State Campus – Birmingham
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College – Muscle Shoals
  • Reid State Technical College - Evergreen
  • Calhoun Community College -  Huntsville

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

The app offers interactive maps that display different attractions and locations to check out.
‘Visit Louisa’ tourism app launches
Chesterfield county is celebrating those turning 100 years old in 2022
Celebration for centenarians: Chesterfield plans celebration for residents turning 100
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Deputies say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting.
17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of teen in Amelia County
Construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline in May 2021, submitted in a construction report to the...
Mountain Valley Pipeline wants another four years to finish work. Virginians remain split.