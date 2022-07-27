Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Henrico student helps Team USA win 2022 World Track and Field Championships

Britton Wilson, a Godwin High School alum, ran the third leg of the relay
Britton Wilson ran the third leg of the 4x100 women's relay in Tuesday's World Track and Field Championships.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Godwin High School alum helped bring Team USA the gold at the World Track and Field Championships.

Britton Wilson graduated from Godwin in 2019 and is now a track star at the University of Arkansas. Wilson ran the third leg of the 4x100 meter women’s relay on Tuesday, July 19.

The first two legs were incredibly close, but Wilson extended Team USA’s lead once her time came and never looked back.

Wilson also finished fifth in the women’s individual 400-meter hurdles race.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Latest News

The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will...
VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office
A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn...
News to Know for July 27: Richmond double shooting; Youngkin’s approval rating; Interest rate increase
Fed expected to hike interest rate Wednesday
Fed expected to hike interest rate Wednesday
2 men injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting
2 men injured in Richmond apartment complex shooting