Henrico student helps Team USA win 2022 World Track and Field Championships

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Godwin High School alum helped bring Team USA the gold at the World Track and Field Championships.

Britton Wilson graduated from Godwin in 2019 and is now a track star at the University of Arkansas. Wilson ran the third leg of the 4x100 meter women’s relay on Tuesday, July 19.

The first two legs were incredibly close, but Wilson extended Team USA’s lead once her time came and never looked back.

Wilson also finished fifth in the women’s individual 400-meter hurdles race.

