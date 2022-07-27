Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Virginia tickets won big money in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing!
Virginia Lottery said the four winning tickets received $10,000 each and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.
Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:
- Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
- 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainsville
- 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach
- Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton
Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Virginia Lottery said since, no ticket matched all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot has been raised to $1.025 billion.
The next drawing is this Friday.
