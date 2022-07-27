Healthcare Pros
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B

Crowds across Central Virginia flocked to convenience stores Tuesday in hopes of getting lucky ahead of the massive mega millions drawing.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Virginia tickets won big money in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing!

Virginia Lottery said the four winning tickets received $10,000 each and matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Here’s where the winning tickets were sold:

  • Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
  • 7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainsville
  • 7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach
  • Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.

Virginia Lottery said since, no ticket matched all six winning numbers, the estimated jackpot has been raised to $1.025 billion.

The next drawing is this Friday.

