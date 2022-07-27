Former volunteer coach charged with online sexual offense involving minor in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A former volunteer assistant with Henrico County Public Schools has been charged with an online sexual offense involving a minor.

Henrico police said VICE detectives were working an undercover operation that targeted individuals looking for minors online.

Police said they identified Nathan Poe, 44, of Glen Allen, during the investigation, which started in April 2022.

Investigators said Poe turned himself in shortly after a charge against him was obtained in June.

Poe is charged with the sexual offense with a minor by computer.

HCPS said they were notified at the end of the school year that the former volunteer coach had been charged, but it was not related to the school.

“As a volunteer, Mr. Poe did not have an employment contract with the school division; however, all HCPS volunteers are subject to a background check as part of a screening process. Anyone charged with or convicted of a crime involving children is not eligible to volunteer in our schools. As a result, the former volunteer is no longer affiliated with our schools,” HCPS said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

