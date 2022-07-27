First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple-digit heat index likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat and humidity return Thursday which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day!

A good portion of central VA has been included in a Heat Advisory that goes into effect at Noon and continues until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values expected to be 103-107° (NWS)

Heat index values will be dangerously hot 103-107°. All counties highlighted in orange are included in the Advisory. If you are west of town, temperatures will be in the mid-90s and heat index values will be near the triple digits. Please be sure to use extra caution if you have to be outdoors. Take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated!

A few showers and storms will be possible and provide some relief from the heat, but most areas stay dry.

