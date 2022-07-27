Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple-digit heat index likely

By Megan Wise
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The heat and humidity return Thursday which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day!

A good portion of central VA has been included in a Heat Advisory that goes into effect at Noon and continues until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heat index values expected to be 103-107°
Heat index values expected to be 103-107°(NWS)

Heat index values will be dangerously hot 103-107°. All counties highlighted in orange are included in the Advisory. If you are west of town, temperatures will be in the mid-90s and heat index values will be near the triple digits. Please be sure to use extra caution if you have to be outdoors. Take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated!

A few showers and storms will be possible and provide some relief from the heat, but most areas stay dry.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Most divisions in Central Virginia now start school before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for Central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple-digit heat index likely
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Triple digit heat index likely
Forecast: Few scattered Wednesday evening storms
Forecast: Few showers and storms Wednesday
We're watching a threat for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon with damaging wind gusts...
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storms possible into Tuesday evening