Celebration for centenarians: Chesterfield plans celebration for residents turning 100

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Office of Aging and Disability Services, along with the Board of Supervisors, is honoring the county’s centenarians. Anyone who is turning 100 years old in 2022 is invited to participate in the recognition.

The recognition application asks people to share some of their wisdom from throughout the years as well as some special childhood memories and advice.

The county wants to highlight these residents and hear about their biggest life achievements, interests and hobbies, family stories, and hopefully some of their secrets to longevity.

The application deadline for the 2022 celebration is Monday, Aug. 15 by 5 p.m.

Those being recognized are asked to submit up to three photographs, preferably showing them at different stages of their life. Centenarians also have the option to receive a mailed certificate and recognition coin to signify their centenarian status.

Chesterfield will honor centenarians during the Wednesday, Sept. 21 Board of Supervisors meeting.

For more information about this year’s ceremony, check out the Aging and Disability Services website.

