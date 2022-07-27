2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 26.

When police arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.

NBC12′s John Hood reports that a second victim was brought to the scene by car. Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.