2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 26.
When police arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.
NBC12′s John Hood reports that a second victim was brought to the scene by car. Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the neck.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.