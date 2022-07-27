Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 8:30 p.m. on July 26.

When police arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.

NBC12′s John Hood reports that a second victim was brought to the scene by car. Police confirmed that the victim was shot in the neck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

The group is looking to continue building a bridge with the community to provide resources and...
Richmond faith leaders, community partners join up to prevent violent crimes
Richmond faith leaders, community partners join up to prevent violent crimes
Richmond faith leaders, community partners join up to prevent violent crimes
Police investigate Richmond shooting
Police investigate Richmond shooting
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire