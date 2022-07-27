17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of teen in Amelia County
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.
Deputies said on July 2, at around 9:44 p.m. they received a 911 call for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 400 block of Richmond Road.
Once on scene, deputies found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting, and faces several charges:
- Voluntary manslaughter
- Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building, dwelling, or house
- Using a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense)
- Providing false information to police
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
