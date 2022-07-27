17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of teen in Amelia County

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.

Deputies said on July 2, at around 9:44 p.m. they received a 911 call for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 400 block of Richmond Road.

Once on scene, deputies found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting, and faces several charges:

Voluntary manslaughter

Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building, dwelling, or house

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense)

Providing false information to police

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

