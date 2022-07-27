Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of teen in Amelia County

Deputies say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting.
Deputies say a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.

Deputies said on July 2, at around 9:44 p.m. they received a 911 call for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 400 block of Richmond Road.

Once on scene, deputies found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the shooting, and faces several charges:

  • Voluntary manslaughter
  • Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building, dwelling, or house
  • Using a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense)
  • Providing false information to police

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week

Latest News

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66, and the Mega Ball number was 15.
Four Virginia tickets win $10,000 in Mega Millions drawing as jackpot leaps over $1B
Construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline in May 2021, submitted in a construction report to the...
Mountain Valley Pipeline wants another four years to finish work. Virginians remain split.
Britton Wilson, of the United States, wins in a heat during the women's 400-meter hurdles run...
Henrico student helps Team USA win 2022 World Track and Field Championships
The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will...
VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office