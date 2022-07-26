West Broad Village to host End of Summer Bash, school supply drive

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the end of summer gets closer, West Broad Village will host one last celebration before school starts.

The End of Summer Bash will feature carnival games, face painting, DIY crafts, balloon animals, a live DJ and more.

There will also be a Book Swap where shoppers can donate or swap books for others.

The End of Summer Bash is free and will be on Aug. 20 from 3-6 p.m.

West Broad Village will also hold a “Load the Lockers” school supply drive from Aug. 1-31, benefiting We Are The Youth.

Supplies needed include notebooks, pens, pencils, post-its, construction paper and art supplies. The supplies can be dropped off at the bright yellow lockers on Old Brick Road near Gather.

For more information, click here.

