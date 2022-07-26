Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license
Pittsylvania County assault and robbery
99-year-old Pittsylvania County woman assaulted during home invasion

Latest News

The “Ultimate Backpack” program is once again collecting school supplies for students in the...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian artillery,...
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
Detained WNBA player Brittney Griner is "as well as can be expected," U.S. Charge d'Affaires...
US official talks about Brittney Griner