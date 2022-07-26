Healthcare Pros
Virginia woman sentenced to 55 years in young son’s death

Noah Tomlin
Noah Tomlin(Source: Hampton Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. - A Virginia woman was sentenced on Monday to 55 years in prison for the 2019 murder of her 2-year-old son three years ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Julia Leanna Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and felony child abuse.

Police said Tomlin told them the boy must have been abducted sometime between when she put him to bed and then checked on him about 10 hours later.

A 10-day search ended when the boy’s remains were found in a cardboard box at a trash incinerator.

A medical examiner found several long-term injuries on the toddler and ruled he died from blunt-force head trauma and battered child syndrome.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

