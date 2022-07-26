Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

UVA Health studies suggest chronic kidney patients eat less fruits, vegetables

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study from UVA Health suggests that people with chronic kidney disease are less likely to eat fruits and vegetables.

“People with kidney disease sometimes have problems with controlling potassium, so some of the classic advice given to people with kidney disease is to reduce their potassium intake,” Doctor Julia Scialla said.

Many fruits and vegetables are high in potassium.

The UVA research team recommends more studies to understand the connection between kidney disease and the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

The fire was under control just under 30 minutes after first units arrived.
Suspected lightning strike cause of Chesterfield house fire
The tournament is from Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia.
Tickets for 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic on sale now
Mega Millions lottery reaches $810 million
Hopeful lottery players flock to central Virginia convenience stores before Mega Millions drawing
The Med-flight programs in Chesterfield and Abingdon regions are temporarily reducing coverage...
State police reducing med-flight service hours due to pilot shortage
Right now, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts only have 340 monkeypox vaccines.
Public pushes for first responders to have monkeypox vaccine access