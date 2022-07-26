Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Afternoon downpours could produce localized flooding

First Alert Weather Day for storms as temperatures drop below 90°
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another chance for an isolated strong storm will be possible this afternoon and evening, which is why we have First Alert Weather Day.

Tuesday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm possible with damaging wind gusts, plus localized flooding is possible. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible, especially in Southern VA along the NC state line. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 460%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

