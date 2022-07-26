Tickets for 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic on sale now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets for the 7th annual 2022 Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October are on sale now.

The tournament includes three competition rounds from Oct. 20-23 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. Tournament week also consists of the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am, re-named last year in honor of the late Dominion Energy CEO, who was the driving force behind the Richmond PGA TOUR event.

Advance weekly grounds passes are available for $90, Thursday Pro-Am tickets for $15, Friday Grounds plus the concert for $45 and Saturday and Sunday Grounds for $25 each.

Starting Oct. 17, Thursday Pro-Am tickets will be $20, Friday is $50 and Saturday and Sunday are $30 each. Military (active duty, reserve, veterans and retirees), First Responders and Healthcare workers receive up to two complimentary grounds tickets. Anyone 18 and under can receive complimentary grounds admission with a ticketed adult.

Former Season 10 contestant of American Idol and multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina is performing following the tournament’s first round on Friday, Oct. 21, at The James River Course. The concert is included with tournament tickets purchased for that day.

The concert and a Military Appreciation Ceremony starting at 5:15 p.m. will take place in the Fan Zone.

Tickets can be purchased here.

