Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

State police reducing med-flight service hours due to pilot shortage

The 24-hour operation has been cut to 16 hours
Just about all mid-air travel is being affected by nationwide pilot shortages including Med-flights through Virginia State Police.
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Almost all mid-air travel is affected by nationwide pilot shortages, including medic flights through Virginia State Police.

According to State Police, the Med-Flight programs in the Chesterfield and Abingdon regions are temporarily reducing coverage to just 16 hours a day instead of its typical 24-hour service operation.

The VSP Med-Flight will now operate from 8 am. to midnight with an eight-hour lapse. In a press release, the Southwest Virginia EMS Council says multiple private entities provide for-hire air ambulance services in both regions, which will be able to handle calls for services during the hours VSP Med-Flight is unavailable.

Old Dominion Medical System Alliance is one of several that assists in operating EMS transportation in central Virginia. Systems director Heidi Hooker says there are enough private air medical services. She says personal air ambulance services are frequently called to pick up patients if they can get to a nearby hospital quickly or when VSP Med-flight is in use.

“The private air ambulance services already are integrated into the Richmond-metro region’s emergency medical plan,” Hooker said.

Unlike Med-Flight, which is free, private entities bill patients for the transport. However, in most cases, the fee is covered through health insurance. But Hooker says the cost a patient might incur is never a factor on which entity picks up a patient in need,

“We normally want to get the closest available unit there anyway,” Hooker said. “More importantly, it’s which air service is closer to the scene to get the patient to the hospital the quickest.”

VSP expects to return to its typical 24-hour service once it can refill those pilot positions. VSP has job listings for aircraft pilots in the Chesterfield and Abingdon region. Those interested can apply HERE.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

Right now, Richmond-Henrico Health Districts only have 340 monkeypox vaccines.
Public pushes for first responders to have monkeypox vaccine access
Anne was driving to pick up her son from his day program on April 21 when she saw the school...
‘I’m thankful I was there’: Nurse helps rescue children with special needs after bus accident
Benjamin Miles, is an aspiring entrepreneur hoping to open and run his own unisex barber shop.
Community Business Academy will help jumpstart and sustain small, aspiring businesses
Richmond City Sheriff says jail is understaffed, answers questions about staff, inmate safety
Richmond City Sheriff says jail is understaffed, answers questions about staff, inmate safety