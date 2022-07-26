Richmond City Council passes collective bargaining resolution for city employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After months of negotiations, Richmond City Council approved a resolution to allow collective bargaining for some city employees.

“I stand here to thank you for what you are about to do in passing collective bargaining for the city,” a public commenter said before the measure was passed.

A lot of appreciation was passed back and forth around City Hall Monday night from those city employees looking for a seat at the table and city leaders looking to meet that demand.

“Here we are. Here we are, and I can say from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you. Thank you for not giving up,” councilwoman Reva Trammell said.

After council and Mayor Levar Stoney reached an agreement last week on the framework of what those collective bargaining measures would look like, those at Monday night’s meeting said they felt even more confident the city would move forward.

“We’ve been fighting hard for a strong collective bargaining ordinance, and this one doesn’t have everything we’ve been fighting for, but it puts us in a very good position where we can negotiate for the things that were left out,” Phil Shepard with SEC said.

After public comments, the city council passed the resolution unanimously.

“You forced us to grow up,” councilwomen Ellen Robertson said. “I know there will not be another budget that your voices will not be heard.”

The new measures will allow city workers like first responders, labor and trades workers, and administrative workers to negotiate retirement, healthcare and pay.

Despite the historic night, Shepard said a lot of work still needs to be done.

“So, next, the city will have to choose a labor relations administrator, and we don’t want them to drag their feet on this,” Shepard said. “So, we’re going to be pushing the city council to get that person in place so that we can file for a union election and then get that first union contract.”

