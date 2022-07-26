Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who may have been trying to send a message to an ex-boyfriend apparently targeted the wrong house in an arson case being investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday by a neighbor who spotted a woman apparently trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies later located a jug of bar and chain oil that they say was used to light and spread the fire.

The homeowner came outside and tried to get water on the fire. When he came out, he noticed a woman standing near a blue car that was blocking the driveway. The woman was later identified by deputies as Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Richfield in Stanly County.

Deputies say the homeowner went to get the garden hose and then noticed that pieces of wood placed around a propane tank were on fire. The homeowner’s garden hose didn’t work because Jones allegedly used Flex Seal to try and seal off the water.

The homeowner then grabbed a rifle and confronted the woman. According to the report, Jones did not have much to say and “just mumbled.” Jones was also reportedly holding one of the homeowner’s dogs on a leash.

Deputies say a cut was discovered on the homeowner’s above-ground pool.

As firefighters and deputies’ sirens could be heard coming to the location, Jones reportedly got in the car and left, brushing the homeowner with the car as she drove away.

The homeowner was able to get the license number and a description of the car. Another witness recognized Jones and told deputies that she lived in Stanly County.

Deputies went to the house where Jones lived and talked with her. They charged her with felony first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of an animal. The bond was set at $101,500. More charges are possible in this case.

Deputies estimate the damage to the home and pool to be $20,000.

A witness told deputies that a former boyfriend of Jones did own property in the area and that they believed Jones may have targeted the wrong location.

Deputies said there’s no evidence that Jones and the homeowner were acquainted.

