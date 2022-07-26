Healthcare Pros
Board votes to reduce required training hours for Virginia cosmetology license

The change for the cosmetology license hours will undergo several, regulatory steps before becoming final
The Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetology voted to reduce the number of training hours...
The Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetology voted to reduce the number of training hours needed for a cosmetology license.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Loveley’s Hair along Forest Hill Avenue, Haley Smith shares her passion for hairstyling with her clients.

“I’ve been doing hair my whole life,” Smith said. “Just my love for natural hair. Changing, I like the change a lot.”

Smith has been a professional hairstylist for eight years, and the work she did to get to this point may soon look different for those who decide to pursue a career in cosmetology.

On July 11, the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology, a regulatory board under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, voted to reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license by 33 percent. This means the required 1,500 training hours would be reduced to 1,000.

According to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office, the change to 1,000 hours will undergo several regulatory steps, including public comment, before becoming final. A spokesperson for DPOR told NBC12 on Tuesday that regulatory steps generally take between 18 to 24 months to complete before it becomes final.

In addition, the governor’s office added the board assembled a panel of advisors representing businesses, public schools, private career and technical schools, and subject matter expertise in infection control to conduct a comprehensive review of the education and training Virginia mandates to obtain a cosmetologist license.

Haley is feeling a little discouraged and concerned about the impacts taking out those 500 hours could do on those training to enter a career in cosmetology.

“I can’t imagine with less hours how someone could be ready for the industry,” Smith said. “Even with getting 1,500 hours, a lot of people leave and still don’t become successful. I don’t understand how less hours could be beneficial.”

In a statement released on July 19, Youngkin said he believes this will “allow individuals to get to work sooner and help businesses find skilled workers.” In addition, Youngkin also believes this “reduces the amount of student loans a graduate will have to take on.”

In addition, his office adds education for a cosmetology license costs more than $16,000, on average, and takes nearly a year to complete.

“If it’s in efforts to reduce the debt that students have, I support that,” Smith said. “I think as far as preparation, that’s the area of concern I have.”

With the reduction in hours, the governor’s office adds, “greater focus within the training program is placed on topics related to public protection — particularly infection control and chemical safety.”

As this change goes through several regulatory steps toward the final outcome, Smith hopes more emphasis is put on educating students to become successful business owners once they leave the classroom.

“If they’re going to cut back on the hours, I just hope that they focus more on preparing the students,” Smith said. “We want more education about being a business owner, more education on how to pay things, your taxes, more understanding about like what’s really going to be the things that we are going to run into. That’s going to be the bigger challenges like growing clientele, keeping clientele, retailing, wholesaling. All those things need to be considered versus getting in and out of school.”

Youngkin’s office said Virginia’s 1,500-hour training requirement was implemented in 1963.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

