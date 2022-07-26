Public pushes for first responders to have monkeypox vaccine access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As monkeypox cases continue to rise, some are raising questions about who should get the vaccine first.

Some say first responders should be at the front of the line like they were at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District was given a supply of 340 monkeypox vaccines. They’re limiting who can get those doses. Right now, frontline workers, like Fire and EMS, are not at the top of that list, but they could be soon.

First responders can only get a monkeypox vaccine if they’ve already been exposed to the virus.

“It is really challenging for us to be limited by vaccine supply and to not be able to vaccinate everybody who wants a vaccine,” explained Cat Long, the Public Information Officer for the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

When they get more doses, Richmond-Henrico health leaders anticipate first responders will be next in line to get the shot. Monkeypox differs from COVID because it doesn’t spread as easily, but fire and EMS workers could still come in contact with these patients while on the job.

“Based on what we know about transmission, a lot of our community members who are in those higher risk groups are more likely to either get or transmit monkeypox at this time than likely our healthcare providers are and our EMS providers are,” Long said.

In the meantime, guidance is being rolled out for crews like limiting the number of workers that come in direct contact with monkeypox patients. Frontline workers are encouraged to wear PPE, including gloves, goggles and gowns.

“If someone is wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment or PPE, that also minimizes their risk of acquiring monkeypox,” Long stated.

