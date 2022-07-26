Healthcare Pros
Police continue to investigate 1995 Rockwood Park murder

Manuel Jimenez
Manuel Jimenez(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police continue to investigate a murder that happened at Rockwood Park in 1995.

Chesterfield police were called on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 26, 1995, about an unresponsive man on the road at Rockwood Park.

At the scene, officers determined the man had been shot.

Manuel Antonio Jimenez, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

