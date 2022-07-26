Overnight construction to cause delays on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up to any drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 in Richmond overnight for the next several months.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement “slow rolls” on I-95 north and south for beam removal and installation as part of a bridge rehabilitation project.

Traffic impacts will be between Maury Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting July 27. Slow rolls may be used occasionally over the next several months.

“Drivers should expect delays in 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to allow normal traffic flow,” VDOT said.

Signs will be posted in advance to alert drivers.

