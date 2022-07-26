Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Overnight construction to cause delays on I-95 in Richmond

A heads up to any drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 in Richmond overnight for the...
A heads up to any drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 in Richmond overnight for the next several months.(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up to any drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 in Richmond overnight for the next several months.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will implement “slow rolls” on I-95 north and south for beam removal and installation as part of a bridge rehabilitation project.

Traffic impacts will be between Maury Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting July 27. Slow rolls may be used occasionally over the next several months.

“Drivers should expect delays in 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to allow normal traffic flow,” VDOT said.

Signs will be posted in advance to alert drivers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

Henrico police said multiple children and one adult were taken to the hospital after a daycare...
Daycare bus ends up in Henrico ravine, multiple children taken to hospital
The regular I-95 southbound lanes near Quantico will be closed Aug. 2-4 overnight from 11 p.m....
I-95 Express Lanes project to close southbound lanes Aug. 2-4
The driver of the 2007 Nissan Sentra died on the scene after another driver struck her car...
Police identify woman killed in Hanover crash
I-95 near mile marker 94 has been closed for hours.
I-95 north in Hanover closed following multi-vehicle crash