Officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County leaves one man dead

Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY , Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday night around 10 o’clock for a report of a man outside of his neighbor’s house shining lights inside the home and knocking on the door. The caller also said they heard several gun shots.

Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more gun shots were heard.

According to a press release from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, several attempts were made to negotiate a peaceful resolution. However, the man exited the home showing a gun.

He was shot by a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Tim Carter said life-saving measures were immediately rendered, and the man was taken to Winchester Medical Center where he died.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Sean Christopher McCormick.

According to Sheriff Carter, when a deputy is involved in an officer-involved shooting, a request is made for the incident to be investigated by Virginia State Police. The Deputy Sheriff has been placed on administrative leave.

