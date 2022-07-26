News to Know for July 26: Collective bargaining; School safety; Beagle adoptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday:

A Major Win For City Employees

After months of negotiations, Richmond City Council approved a resolution to allow collective bargaining for some city employees.

After months of negotiations, Richmond City Council passed a resolution to allow collective bargaining.

#BREAKING Richmond City Council just passed a resolution to allow collective bargaining for certain city employees. This will allow workers to negotiate things like retirement, healthcare,and pay. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/020bgYKQHv — John Hood NBC12 (@JohnHoodTV) July 26, 2022

That will give workers a seat at the table when it comes to their jobs - including pay, benefits, and employee rights.

City Council also approved an extension of its tax relief deadline for elderly residents and people with disabilities.

That was moved from March 31 to Dec. 31.

Henrico School Leaders To Discuss Security

Henrico Schools is set to formally submit its request for additional funding for security upgrades.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting, the school district is set to formally submit its request for additional funding for security upgrades.

The school board wants $5 million for security upgrades and 10 more school resource officers.

Monument or Marker?

A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond’s plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing.

A legal challenge is tying up Richmond’s plans to remove the final Confederate statue in the city.

A.P. Hill was a general who was killed in the Civil War. He is buried under the statue, which sits at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum on the city’s northside.

Now, some of his descendants are taking legal action over what would happen to the large granite marker.

They say they do not want the statue or marker going to the Black History Museum - which has taken control of the other removed monuments.

A hearing date has not been set. Hill’s remains are set to be taken to a cemetery in his hometown of Culpeper.

RACC, SPCA Prepare To Take In Rescued Beagles

Richmond Animal Care and Control will soon be helping The Humane Society find forever homes for 4,000 beagles from a local research breeding facility.

These local animal shelters are stepping in after thousands of beagles were rescued from the Envigo Breeding Facility in Cumberland.

Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Richmond SPCA are working with the Humane Society to find those beagles forever homes.

Officials say the dogs aren’t here yet, and they’re not sure how many will arrive in Richmond.

As they wait for those pups, officials are asking people to open their homes to the puts currently in those shelters.

They say they’re getting about 10 new animals a day - along with these beagles.

Isolated Afternoon Storm Possible

Today, we have another First Alert Weather Day due to the chance of another isolated strong storm this afternoon and evening.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.