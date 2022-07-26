Healthcare Pros
Hanover NAACP asks county leaders to reconsider school board appointments

Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Hanover will get a new name.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Hanover NAACP is asking the county board of supervisors to reconsider the appointment of school board members who the organization says have made comments and taken actions opposed to the school division’s goals and mission.

In a Monday open letter, the chapter also asked the supervisors, along with the school board, to participate in professional development instruction in diversity, equity, and inclusion related to public education.

Hanover is one of a handful of localities in Virginia where school board members are appointed rather than elected. Each board member is appointed by one of the seven-county supervisors and serves a four-year term.

“A new direction is needed,” said Patricia Hunter-Jordan, president of the Hanover NAACP, in the Monday letter.

“Hanover County’s future will be brighter and more successful with a school division whose board exemplifies and prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and equity,” she wrote.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
