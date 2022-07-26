Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

Former Virginia Tech linebacker, acquitted of murder, to play at Iowa Western Community College

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, transferring to Iowa Western Community College
Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, transferring to Iowa Western Community College(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The lawyer for former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute said Monday the former Hokie will play for Iowa Western Community College for the 2022 college football season, according to ESPN.

Etute was acquitted on second-degree murder charges in May.

Etute was a freshman at Virginia Tech at the time of his arrest in June 2021, when he was charged with second-degree murder after police found 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith dead in his Blacksburg apartment.

Smith and Etute had matched on the dating app Tinder, with Smith using the alias “Angie Renee,” according to prosecutors. The Commonwealth’s Attorney said during the proceedings Etute and Smith first met in April of 2021 for oral sex and that Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again in May.

Two other former Hokie players who were with Etute at the time of the killing but didn’t enter Smith’s apartment also transferred. Former running back Jordan Brunson transferred to Miami (OH) and former running back Jalen Hampton transferred to Elon, according to ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

Britton Wilson, of the United States, wins in a heat during the women's 400-meter hurdles run...
Henrico student helps Team USA win 2022 Word Track and Field Championships
Britton Wilson graduated from Godwin High School in 2019.
Britton Wilson helps Team USA win gold in women's relay
UVA Track & Field Athlete Maria Deaviz
Maria Deaviz leaves her mark at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Champions
Midlothian's Keira D'Amato set the American record for a 10-mile race in a women's-only event...
Midlothian woman finishes in top 10 of World Championships marathon