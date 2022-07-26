Food bank struggles with inflation costs as demand increases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As grocery prices continue to rise, families can’t keep up.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for food are 7.05% higher in 2022 versus 2021 costs, leaving many families food insecure.

The cost of chicken alone has increased over 10%.

Local food banks are seeing the impact.

“The economy is slowing down, prices keep increasing. People’s budgets aren’t able to go as far as before,” Feed More’s Director of Volunteer Services Timothy Bothe said.

Bothe says the increase in demand is 15% higher than a year ago due to inflation.

He says it’s caused a financial burden on their services.

“Just for our Meals on Wheels delivery aspect, it has increased just 18 percent on food price, five percent increase on supply aspects, which then relates to us needing to raise more money to offset those additional costs,” Bothe said.

He says they’re also seeing fewer donations, simply because people can’t afford to be as generous.

“People aren’t able to purchase extra peanut butter or canned soup,” Bothe said.

Bothe says the demand to feed families is all year round, but he fears the demand will only grow once temperatures begin to drop.

“I anticipate that continued increase in need of services, especially since the economy seems to be worsening. Are individuals finding those holiday gifts for their children or are they putting food on the table? Are they having their traditional Thanksgiving or their traditional winter holiday celebrations with all the fixings and trimmings,” Bothe said.

Bothe says they’re always looking for volunteers.

If you are in need of help or want to help those in need, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.