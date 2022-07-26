Dairy Queen donates Blizzard profits to VCU Children’s Hospital for Miracle Treat Day
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dairy Queens all throughout the Richmond-metro area are celebrating Miracle Treat Day by donating a portion of all Blizzard sales to VCU’s Children’s Hospital.
On Thursday, July 28, a minimum of $1 from each Blizzard sold will be directly supporting the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Wonder Tower, a new hospital dedicated to inpatient and emergency care.
Click/tap here to find the nearest participating Dairy Queen location.
