Dairy Queen donates Blizzard profits to VCU Children's Hospital for Miracle Treat Day

A minimum of $1 of every Blizzard sold on Tuesday, July 28 will go to a local children's...
A minimum of $1 of every Blizzard sold on Tuesday, July 28 will go to a local children's hospital.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dairy Queens all throughout the Richmond-metro area are celebrating Miracle Treat Day by donating a portion of all Blizzard sales to VCU’s Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, July 28, a minimum of $1 from each Blizzard sold will be directly supporting the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Wonder Tower, a new hospital dedicated to inpatient and emergency care.

Click/tap here to find the nearest participating Dairy Queen location.

