Dairy Queen donates Blizzard profits to VCU Children’s Hospital for Miracle Treat Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dairy Queens all throughout the Richmond-metro area are celebrating Miracle Treat Day by donating a portion of all Blizzard sales to VCU’s Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, July 28, a minimum of $1 from each Blizzard sold will be directly supporting the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Wonder Tower, a new hospital dedicated to inpatient and emergency care.

Click/tap here to find the nearest participating Dairy Queen location.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.