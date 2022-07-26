Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Ultimate Backpack
Advertisement

Beagles from breeding facility arrive at RACC

Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control.(RACC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The dogs and puppies arrived Tuesday morning, getting intake baths and vaccines.

In a video posted to RACC’s Facebook page, small puppies could be seen getting cleaned up and cared for by staff.

RACC said it would take weeks before any of the dogs or puppies from the facility would be cleared for adoption. Many of the puppies will spend time in foster homes before adoption.

The Humane Society of the United States is working to place 4,000 beagles from the facility with other rescues around the country.

Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and...
Dozens of beagles from a Virginia breeding facility have arrived at Richmond Animal Care and Control.(RACC)

According to court documents, inspectors allege nursing mother beagles at the facility were denied food. The food that they did receive contained maggots, mold, and feces.

In addition, beagles there were allegedly killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment for even minor issues. Plus, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure during the winter months.

RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically homes for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

As the end of summer gets closer, West Broad Village will host one last celebration before...
West Broad Village to host End of Summer Bash, school supply drive
The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed July 26, 1990
National Disability Independence Day
Drive Shack launches new menu for lunch and dinner
Drive Shack launces new menu for lunch and dinner
The “Ultimate Backpack” program is once again collecting school supplies for students in the...
Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 11