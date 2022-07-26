Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
RVA Duck Race
Advertisement

9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm

Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground. (Source: WMTW, Oldham Family)
By Talia Clarke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A 9-year-old girl died when a tree fell onto the vehicle she was in during a storm in Maine last week.

Hallie Oldham died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake Family Campground.

Hallie was a student at Poland Community School, where she was about to enter the fourth grade.

The school is offering grief counseling to fellow students. There is also a memory jar where people can leave their memories of Hallie for her family.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hallie’s family pay for funeral costs.

“Hallie Oldham was a beautiful living angel, always has been, always will be,” the page reads. “Her smile, laughter and kindness for all were contagious and will be missed by all.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addresses an officer-involved shooting on July 25.
Officer, suspect injured in shoot-out in Richmond alley
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Most divisions start before Labor Day.
2022 school start dates for central Va.
Outside of the UVA Medical Center emergency room
UVA Health looks at “COVID rebound” in patients who took Paxlovid
Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Raising Cane’s CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees
Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, gives his reaction to Russia's...
Russia leaving International Space Station project not surprising, expert says