3 adults, 1 dog displaced following Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Northfield Lane.

The fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived.

Three adults and one dog were displaced but were being helped by family.

No one was injured.

The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.