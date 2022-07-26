Healthcare Pros
3 adults, 1 dog displaced following Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.
Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews battled a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Northfield Lane.

The fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived.

Three adults and one dog were displaced but were being helped by family.

No one was injured.

The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

