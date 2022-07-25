Richmond pools see uptick in people coming to swim during heat wave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Battery Park Pool was packed on Sunday as people were trying their best to stay cool during the July heat wave. Richmond Parks and Recreation Department said they’ve seen an uptick in people heading out to the city pools this summer.

The Parks Department said its been awhile since they last saw so many people head out to the pools. Last month about 10,000 people came out to swim at city pools and this month the parks department is expecting to see about 20,000 people show out.

“People are coming to the pools they’re hopping in they’re cooling off, they’re enjoying the programs that we’re offering from the swim teams to the swim lessons,” said Jerrod Booker who works as the Aquatics Manager for the City of Richmond.

With more people headed out to swim, the Parks Department decided to extend hours for four of their pool locations starting this weekend. Battery Park, Randolph, Blackwell, and Powhatan will now be open from 12-8pm Monday through Friday and 12-6 pm Saturday and Sunday.

“We made that decision because the communities are talking to us they’re sending us emails they’re calling us so we wanted to make sure that they know that we hear them and we’re here to serve them,” Booker explained.

In May, NBC 12 reported that Richmond pools were facing a lifeguard shortage. The Parks Department said the pools are now fully staffed with lifeguards but they’re still looking to hire more.

