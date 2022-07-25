Ribbon cut for new Moseley Elementary School in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds in Chesterfield gathered as the ribbon was cut in front of the new Moseley Elementary School on Monday morning.

This marks 40 elementary schools for central Virginia’s largest school system.

“Working together, we have accomplished something great for our children,” said Dr. Merv Daugherty, Chesterfield County Public Schools superintendent. “Our entire community can take pride in knowing that Chesterfield County provides excellent schools designed to help our young people learn and our outstanding educators teach without distractions or difficulties.”

It’s located in the Magnolia Green Community and can hold up to 900 students.

The school was budgeted at $32.6 million as part of the capital improvement program of Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Classes will start on Aug. 22.

