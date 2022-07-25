RACC, Richmond SPCA plan to take in beagles from local research breeding facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control and the Richmond SPCA will soon be helping The Humane Society find forever homes for 4,000 beagles from a local research breeding facility.

“It’s an enormous undertaking,” RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said. “They reached out to us and said would you guys be willing to help and, of course, everybody loves beagles, and if we can make room to help move them along, we’re more than happy to help them out.”

RACC and the Richmond SPCA do not know how many dogs they are getting or when they will arrive.

The RACC estimates they could take up to 50 of them, including mother dogs and their litters.

“We don’t know what we’re getting, and we don’t know if they’re not healthy or if they’ll be healthy or the timeframe,” Chipps-Peters said.

According to court documents, inspectors allege nursing mother beagles at the facility were denied food. The food that they did receive contained maggots, mold, and feces.

In addition, beagles there were allegedly killed instead of receiving veterinary treatment for even minor issues.

Plus, 25 beagle puppies died from cold exposure during the winter months.

“We know this is happening an hour away from us, so Virginia is just a few of the wonderful rescues who have already signed up to help take a ton of beagles,” Chipps-Peters said.

In the meantime, the shelters need space and are asking for people to adopt or foster pets currently in-house.

RACC says they will have their hands full once the beagle pups arrive, especially since they are back to pre-pandemic levels and taking in approximately ten new animals a day.

“We have had a few of the beagles from situations like that previously, and they’re lovely,” Chipps-Peters said. “It’s an interesting dynamic because beagles are just nice. I mean, they’re nice no matter what, and you can pack them in kennels of ten, and they’re still happy and bouncy.”

RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically a home for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.

The center, at this time, cannot share when the dogs will be arriving or what facility they are coming from. In the meantime, they need space and are asking for people to adopt pets currently in the shelter.

On Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24, the center reduced its adoption fee to $50 to make some space for these pups.

Adoption-eligible pups can be found here. Visit the shelter on 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.